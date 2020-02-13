School choice saves taxpayers dollars -- Grace Bartel
School choice saves taxpayers dollars -- Grace Bartel

Wisconsin taxpayers spent around $12,500 per student in 2018 for their public school system. This does not include construction or other capital spending.

In the 2019-2020 school year, the maximum voucher amount given to Wisconsin school choice schools for each K-8 grade school student was around $7,900 and about $8,500 per student in graders 9-12. Each of these schools that accepts vouchers, of course, constructs its own building with no help from taxpayers.

Wisconsin taxpayers should actually appreciate school choice.

Grace Bartel, Madison 

