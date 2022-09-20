School choice is bad for Wisconsin -- John Murphy

Wisconsin has a wonderful public school system that should be supported and preserved.

Only by reelecting Gov. Tony Evers can our public education survive and thrive. School choice programs only siphon away money that is needed to educate all our school children in Wisconsin and in the nation.

America needs to educate all our children to keep our nation and state strong.

Republicans, religious fanatics and other right-wing groups such as the Bradley Foundation would have us divert tax money to private and religious schools. These groups would privatize our entire school system if they have the chance.

Our Founding Fathers defined separation of church and state as important to keep our nation safe and free of religious and private influences -- therefore no money to religious groups.

Nothing is wrong with private and religious schools and if a family wishes to send their children there. But don't expect taxpayers to pay for it.

We have a choice this November to reelect Gov. Evers, who strongly supports our schools, verses the Republican candidate Tim Michels, who is a private and religious school advocate. Michels policies would only weaken our public schools.

Our democracy depends on a strong, vibrant public school system. Only by ridding our state of school choice will we continue to be a great state and nation.

John Murphy, Madison