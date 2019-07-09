In Sunday’s State Journal column "Continue to lead on school choice" the president of the Bradley Foundation, Rick Graber, made a pitch for what is termed "school choice."
Many may think the term describes the idea that where a family chooses to live is based in part by the local public school system. But for conservatives like those at the Bradley Foundation, the term "school choice" means allowing people who view their local school system as inadequate to send their kids to a private schools (usually a religious school) with vouchers paid for by your tax dollars.
This started as a well-meaning social experiment in Milwaukee, which sent some students to a private school, hoping the change would improve their academic success. It's now turned into a wholesale effort by these conservatives and the Republican Party to expand school choice statewide. Not trusting our public schools, they desire have as many students attend these unaccountable religious schools as possible, setting up a two school system.
What is taught in these religious voucher schools is less well known even though the tuition is paid by our tax dollars. This takes money away from our public school needs. Separation of church and state doesn’t apply here, but it should.
Mark Quinn, Madison