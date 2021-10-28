School budget is out of control -- Steve Clark

The State Journal just reported that the Madison School Board is once again raising taxes despite a steady decline in student enrollment and staffing in past years. This means that this year the school budget will grow more than 11% and property taxes will increase 9%, both about twice the rate of inflation.
More facts: The Capital Times reported that in 2020-21, K4-12th grade enrollment dropped by 1,032 students. They also noted that enrollment dropped an additional 442 students this school year.
Despite this decline, Madison voters approved a 2020 referendum that increased the district’s permanent operating budget. It also provided money to build a new elementary school rather than consolidate schools to reflect the loss of students and staff.
Since the 2014-15 school year, the district has lost more than 1,660 students, the equivalent of two or three elementary schools. But during the same period, the school budget increased by more than 30%, and they will build a new elementary school.
This is called fiscal irresponsibility.
Steve Clark, Madison