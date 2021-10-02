School Board to blame for violence -- John Kiley

Lawless and uncontrolled behavior at East High School in Madison is a result of the misdirected social justice policies and anti-police-driven objectives established by the Madison School Board over the last few years.
Recently, two students charged into a room and pummeled a student at his desk with no teacher visible in a video of the incident. This was a crime and should be investigated by police as substantial battery. Video of the attack and of other fights in and outside of the school are appalling. What’s even more disturbing is the absence of school personnel during these melees. No student, white or Black, can learn in such a violent setting.
Place the blame squarely on the Madison School Board for deciding to remove police officers from the schools. Now the board has suggested eliminating suspensions from younger grades. Really? These are the kids that kick teachers and curse at them. The lack of discipline in class and disrespect for teachers in Madison schools is horrifying.
The current School Board has to go. Otherwise, the violence in Madison schools will continue.
John Kiley, Edgerton