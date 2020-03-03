School Board needs more common sense — Jerry Darda

Madison School Board members Ananda Mirill, Ali Muldrow and Nicki VanderMeulen recently tried to redirect $35,0000 budgeted for police security at crowded school events to community groups to provide the same service.

Mike Hernandez, chief of Madison's high schools and former principal at East High School, pointed out that getting non-police personnel to supervise these events was impractical. He said "It’s easy to sit in an ivory tower to say (find an alternative). It’s very hard when actually living it.”

Fortunately, four other board members were reasonable and voted to use the funds for Madison police. Mirilli, Muldrow and VanderMeulen's actions were an effort to support Freedom Inc., an undisciplined activist group whose only publicized accomplishment has been disrupting School Board meetings. One of its goals is to eliminate any police presence in the public schools.

It disturbs me that too many School Board members do not have any idea what's going on in the schools and don't take the time to find out. Yet they are in a position to make policy and decisions that threaten the safety of the students and defy common sense.

Jerry Darda, Madison

