Many city of Madison taxpayers are wondering what is going on in our schools? Recent letters to the editor as well as articles have shed light on the Whitehorse Middle School incident.

It appears Madison Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham did not follow due process by properly investigating the Whitehorse incident. She immediately inflamed the situation with her rhetoric, and then allowed public pressure to facilitate the quick resignation of a valued teacher.

Dane County's African American district attorney, Ismael Ozanne, did not feel the Whitehorse teacher acted illegally. Is the School Board going to investigate the administrative process that occurred in the Whitehorse incident?

Isthmus recently reported a separate incident where a student at Leopold Elementary falsely accused the principal of slapping her. The family of the girl went to the school and, according to a police report, threatened the principal with bodily harm. When video showed that no hit occurred, the parent apologized for her behavior. Perhaps this family was inflamed and emboldened by how Superintendent Cheatham handled the Whitehorse incident.

Now the School Board faces a decision about keeping one Madison police officer in each high school. All school nurses and the teachers union are asking for that contract to be continued. Many people are worried about school violence in Madison. Is our School Board going to listen to the majority of school employees and the public?

Jeff Carroll, Madison