School Board looking for a few good candidates -- Ricardo Cruz
0 comments

School Board looking for a few good candidates -- Ricardo Cruz

  • 0

The Madison School District will be looking for new School Board members this spring.

Desired candidates must have a strong understanding of discipline with consequences to ensure a safe school environment and support enthusiastic, interested students. Candidates will promote the well-being of students of all races and ethnicities, without favoring one above others.

Residents want a strong organizer who understands fiscal austerity and city residents' concerns about taxes. Candidates will initiate a detailed financial audit of all positions dealing with social and health services. This could help to eliminate similar positions funded by city and county agencies.

To apply, please visit the city clerk’s office at www.cityofmadison.com/clerk.

Ricardo Cruz, Middleton

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics