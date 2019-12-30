School Board looking for a few good candidates -- Ricardo Cruz

The Madison School District will be looking for new School Board members this spring.
Desired candidates must have a strong understanding of discipline with consequences to ensure a safe school environment and support enthusiastic, interested students. Candidates will promote the well-being of students of all races and ethnicities, without favoring one above others.
Residents want a strong organizer who understands fiscal austerity and city residents' concerns about taxes. Candidates will initiate a detailed financial audit of all positions dealing with social and health services. This could help to eliminate similar positions funded by city and county agencies.
To apply, please visit the city clerk’s office at www.cityofmadison.com/clerk.
Ricardo Cruz, Middleton