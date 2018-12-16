Several recent articles about the upcoming Madison School Board elections have included the stock phrase "Madison School Board elections are unlike all or most other school board elections in the state in that candidates must opt to run for one of seven citywide seats."
This seems to be an arrangement to favor incumbents and limit citizens' choices for representation on the School Board. It is surprising that this is in Madison, which regularly decries the gerrymandering in the state Legislature for similar effects on statewide democracy.
The system should be changed so all candidates are in the same pool, and voters can choose a number of candidates equal to the number of open seats, and the top vote-getters would then be elected to those seats, however many there are.
This would better represent the views of Madison voters.
Jonathan Woolums, Verona