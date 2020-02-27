School and police aren't the problem -- Samuel Smith

A recent letter by black leaders and activists in Madison criticizing the hiring of the new school superintendent misses the point. So does the protest at a recent School Board meeting against the board's decision to hire police for special events.

The School Board, the schools and the police are not the problem. Instead, those upset should turn their attention to the part of Madison's black community that is raising kids who are disproportionately engaged in serious misbehavior in school, as well as disproportionately committing street crimes.

Many of these kids are growing up in families (many of them single-parent households) that do not provide adequate role models, supervision and guidance. This is the real problem.

Samuel Smith, Madison

