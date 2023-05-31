Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Beaver Dam Scholarship Foundation Inc. recently held its annual dinner to award over $240,000 to local students. This year a new scholarship was given in honor of famous local author Lois Ehlert.

Thanks to the following sponsors: The Duane and Kathleen Foulkes Foundation, The Hicks Foundation and JP Morgan Chase, The Peter J Seippel Foundation, Beaver Dam Unified School District and Bayside Supper Club.

Judy Hein provided certificates, and flowers were courtesy of Nancy Zieman Productions Inc.

Special thanks to our master of ceremonies, John Casper, associate principal from the Beaver Dam High School, and Pastor Chris Yops from Harvest Evangelical Church for the invocation. The featured speaker for the evening was Josh Kalscheur, a 2003 graduate of Beaver Dam High School and former Scholarship Foundation Award winner.

The Beaver Dam Scholarship Foundation Inc. is a nonprofit created to provide a means for secondary education for deserving local students. Since its conception in 1991, we have awarded over 766 scholarships. Donations are always accepted and can be sent to the Foundation at P.O. Box 98, Beaver Dam, WI 53916.

Roxie Miller, Beaver Dam, banquet chair

