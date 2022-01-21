 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Schmidt best pick to lead UW System -- Marilyn McDole
0 comments

Schmidt best pick to lead UW System -- Marilyn McDole

  • 0

Two finalists are being vetted for University of Wisconsin System president.

The first, UW-Eau Claire Chancellor Jim Schmidt, has a solid history in higher education, both in Wisconsin and Minnesota. Schmidt also has experience with the Minnesota Technical College System, which has many similarities with the Wisconsin Technical College System.

This background would be helpful in understanding the different missions of both of the systems. Schmidt already has many years of experience working in a shared governance environment with University of Wisconsin faculty.

Schmidt has been UW-Eau Claire chancellor since 2013, and showed foresight by not supporting the UW Colleges reorganization devised by former System President Ray Cross. The purpose was to increase enrollment. That did not happen.

Candidate Jay Rothman has no experience with higher education administration or faculty shared governance. Experience with the System and the Wisconsin Idea is extremely helpful in navigating the multi-layered higher education system. Rothman is the chair and CEO of Foley and Lardner law firm in Milwaukee. His specialty has been in merger and acquisitions. The System has many excellent lawyers, and should more be needed, they can be hired.

The UW Board of Regents should select UW-Eau Claire Chancellor Schmidt for System president.

Marilyn McDole, Oregon

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics