Schmidt best pick to lead UW System -- Marilyn McDole

Two finalists are being vetted for University of Wisconsin System president.

UW System names 2 finalists in presidential search The UW Board of Regents will choose between a Milwaukee law firm CEO and one of its own chancellors to be the next president of the UW System.

The first, UW-Eau Claire Chancellor Jim Schmidt, has a solid history in higher education, both in Wisconsin and Minnesota. Schmidt also has experience with the Minnesota Technical College System, which has many similarities with the Wisconsin Technical College System.

This background would be helpful in understanding the different missions of both of the systems. Schmidt already has many years of experience working in a shared governance environment with University of Wisconsin faculty.

Schmidt has been UW-Eau Claire chancellor since 2013, and showed foresight by not supporting the UW Colleges reorganization devised by former System President Ray Cross. The purpose was to increase enrollment. That did not happen.