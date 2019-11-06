Democrats voted to continue their ongoing impeachment investigations. They gave House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., total control over which transcripts will be made public. Democrats have already leaked selective testimony.
Rep. Schiff repeatedly misled Americans when he said he personally saw "Russian collusion” evidence that proved Russia stole the election from Hillary Clinton. Now we are expected to trust Rep. Schiff?
The resolution gives the impeachment investigation solely to the Intelligence Committee, stripping it from the Oversight and Foreign Affairs committees. Why? Because Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Mark Meadows, R-N.C., who have asked pointed questions during depositions, will no longer be allowed in the interviews.
Democrats will continue to do secret depositions, asking one-sided questions, and then decide which depositions to make public, with no interference from Republicans.
Rep. Schiff will control the witnesses. The resolution only gives the ranking Republican on the Intelligence Committee, Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., the right to ask Schiff to call a witness. Rep. Schiff will not allow a witness he doesn’t think will help his impeachment cause.
Democrats will hold a few public hearings showcasing a few witnesses they believe will be most effective on television. They will exclude the rest.
Larry Holterman, Milton