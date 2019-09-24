It appears that baseball has been displaced as our national pastime. The unworthy successor is the pathetic art of scapegoating. To support this contention, I offer the following examples:
- Slightly over a decade ago the financial system was in meltdown mode. Blame was universally assigned to Wall Street, rogue mortgage lenders and bond ratings agencies. Was the role played by deadbeat borrowers even mentioned?
- People die every day from gunshot wounds. The majority of these deaths are self-inflicted. Yet somehow the losers in this blame game are gun manufacturers, gun sellers and responsible gun owners. Did they pull the trigger?
- We have an opiate overdose epidemic. In this case, blame is assigned to pharmaceutical companies and physicians. Where are the users in this equation? Anybody with half a brain knows that these drugs can be severely addictive for certain people and thus should be handled with care or totally avoided.
Much of the time when I read or hear journalists and politicians ranting about various problems, I wonder whatever happened to personal responsibility and accountability?
Mark Dunavan, McFarland