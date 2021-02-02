Scan and replicate the badger statue -- Jim Roberts

The Navy wants the badger statue in the Wisconsin Capitol back. Send it back, but first make a 3D scan of it. That technology is available in the Madison area.
Then make an exact duplicate for display. This is similar to what was done to restore the original "Forward" statue after it was moved indoors to the Wisconsin Historical Society in 1998. Not only does this satisfy all parties, since the statue was never intended to be a permanent loan, but it ensures the statue as a 3D scan will be preserved even if something should damage or destroy the statue after its return.
Jim Roberts, New Glarus