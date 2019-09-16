In 1966, as a cadet in the UW Air Force ROTC, I visited Truax Field in Madison. The base commander told us he operated the base on a budget of $1.5 million.
Times have certainly changed. The Air National Guard base at the Dane County Regional Airport has a dramatically larger economic impact of $100 million per year now and up to $3.3 billion over the life of the F-35s. Federal support for the operation of the airfield infrastructure is truly significant and important savings for Dane County taxpayers.
Just as important, the U.S. Air Force provides world-class training in many technical skills -- not just pilots, but also engine mechanics, electronics technicians, civil engineers, security personnel, medical technicians, air traffic specialists and more. These men and women bring these well-honed skills to employers in the area. They have advanced education and often are actively involved in a variety of civilian organizations that enhance the fabric of our community.
I find the noise argument unconvincing. I spent much of my adult life living under the traffic patterns of U.S. Air Force installations. The 115th Fighter Wing flights are a small portion of the traffic at Dane. Sure, the flights are noticeable, but not overpowering.
Say "yes" to the F-35.
Col. Bob Topel, U.S. Air Force, retired, Madison