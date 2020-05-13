Saving golf should be a priority -- James Thomas

Regarding Friday's article about city golf courses, "Public courses in full swing," I am a golfer and enjoy and support them with regular play.

Here is my problem: The city seems to have no problem finding funds to spend on bike trails that generate little or no revenue. Golf courses do generate revenue, and the losses in the past two years were more to do with weather.

The city could save money by backing off remodeling all the clubhouses -- most golfers are more interested in the condition of the courses. The clubhouse is a place to enjoy a beer and brat after the game. It would be a big mistake to close the Monona golf course, which would leave only Yahara Hills on the East Side.

I also noted that the mayor wanted $80,000 for public art so we could have some art work plastered all over town. I am sure we can find ways to keep our courses open. The $80,000 for the arts would be a good start.

James Thomas, Madison