Save the Earth before it's too late -- Tim Melin

Earth Day is Thursday. If the Earth were a human being, it would be on life support in a hospital ICU.
Because of human greed and overpopulation, our planet may no longer be able to support life as we know it. It's not even debatable any more. Our entire lifestyle is based on the extraction and burning of fossil fuels. Fossil fuels also make the plastics that are choking our oceans, filling our landfills and disrupting the hormonal function of all animals. We are in the midst of a mass extinction of plants, insects and animals.
Clean water is quickly disappearing. This is real. It's not something that might happen. It is happening right now. It is a sad, sad thought that we may be the last human generation to live on this planet.
We have to act. But how?
Quit flying (or fly less). Quit driving (or drive less). Stop eating meat (or eat less meat). Question everything you purchase. What about the economy? Well, when your planet can no longer support life, the economy is a moot point. We all need to do our part. Now. It's that critical.
Tim Melin, Verona