Save Rudi the pig. I’ll pay one week’s fine. Who will join me?

What a delight it was to meet Rudi near the bike path a few Sundays back. His owner gave me a rundown on his copious attributes as a pet -- among them, Rudi is funny. I asked her for an example and yeah, it made me laugh. Pigs are sentient, affectionate, clean, communicative and smart as toddlers.

You know what’s unhealthy? Concentrated swine operations. Misery for pigs waiting to die in conditions I doubt many of us could witness without swearing off pork, which we don’t need anyway, especially from animals fed antibiotics and other additives. Some 14,000 pigs are slaughtered every hour in the United States.

I’m sure that won’t be Rudi’s fate in any case, and it appears as if people are stepping forward to alter the ordinance. Here we have one happy tail-wagging pet who has utterly bonded with his family members and wants to stay home.

Let’s save Rudi.

Marnie Schulenburg, Madison