Save Memorial Day for veterans only -- David Larsen

The letter to the editor "Expand the intent of Memorial Day" on Monday suggested Memorial Day be expanded to include all the front-line and first responders who died while fighting the COVID-19 virus. Perhaps the writer also would like to allow them to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery? Should we play "Taps" for them? Should they receive a 21-gun salute and an American flag for the next of kin at their funeral? How about a Tomb of the Unknown Nurse?