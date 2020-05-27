Save Memorial Day for veterans only -- David Larsen

The letter to the editor "Expand the intent of Memorial Day" on Monday suggested Memorial Day be expanded to include all the front-line and first responders who died while fighting the COVID-19 virus. Perhaps the writer also would like to allow them to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery? Should we play "Taps" for them? Should they receive a 21-gun salute and an American flag for the next of kin at their funeral? How about a Tomb of the Unknown Nurse?
I hold all the front-line personnel in the highest regard. But I don't want them to piggyback on the lives of those American heroes that died on foreign soil protecting our freedoms.
Perhaps a better idea would be to establish an international day of recognition.
Pick a day. Any day. Some day other then Memorial Day.
David Larsen, Madison, former sergeant, U.S. Air Force
