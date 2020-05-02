Save livelihoods to save lives -- William C. Olson

It is past time to reopen Wisconsin from the COVID-19 shutdown.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The negative effects of "safer at home" are outweighing the benefits. Where has the media attention been to the lives being destroyed or permanently altered due to the shutdown of our economy? Why are they ignoring or downplaying this side of the pandemic?

One only has to reach out to any of the various associations representing industry in our state to get firsthand reports on the impact to their members -- real stories, not predictions from models. People are pleading with Gov. Tony Evers to let them get back to work, but he seems focused only on the morbidity directly from a coronavirus infection. This lack of concern by Gov. Evers and the media to the ripple effects on our economy and society from the pandemic is quite disappointing.

It makes one wonder if the cabal of the media and the Democratic Party don’t have an ulterior motive? It will be telltale if they continue to try to damage President Donald Trump by blaming this crisis on him.

This is no time for partisanship. We must come together now to fight this crisis, or nothing will be left to fight over. We’re in this together, folks. Urge your representatives to address this crisis in a nonpartisan fashion for the betterment of us all.

William C. Olson, Mount Horeb