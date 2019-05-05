We should not provide driver's licenses to illegal immigrants.
If you are not a legal resident of the United States, you should not be given a driver's license. Does the term "illegal" mean anything to liberals?
Immigrants should either have a valid and government-tracked legal work permit or a student visa to get a driver's license. This liberal slippery slope is not going to pass. It will start for driving, then illegal immigrants will get to vote, then illegal immigrants will get welfare.
It is ridiculous and anti-American to allow foreigners who aren't supposed to be here the privileges we have as citizens of our nation.
They you want a driver's license, become a U.S. citizen.
Pete Papageorge, Oshkosh