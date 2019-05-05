Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIA AND NORTHEASTERN DANE COUNTIES... AT 603 PM CDT, A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR WAUNAKEE, MOVING EAST AT 40 MPH. WIND GUSTS OF 50 TO 55 MPH AND PENNY SIZE HAIL ARE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... MADISON, SUN PRAIRIE, MIDDLETON, WAUNAKEE, MONONA, WINDSOR, COLUMBUS, MARSHALL, DEFOREST, COTTAGE GROVE, DEERFIELD, CAMBRIDGE, MAPLE BLUFF, DEANSVILLE, EAST BRISTOL, MORRISONVILLE AND TOKEN CREEK. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. THIS STORM MAY INTENSIFY, SO BE CERTAIN TO MONITOR LOCAL RADIO STATIONS AND AVAILABLE TELEVISION STATIONS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.