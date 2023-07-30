In Friday's letter to the editor "Using less energy saves money, grid," a thoughtful writer advised us to be careful about our energy use, suggesting, for example, that we use our dryers during off-peak hours. However, I suggest hanging that laundry outdoors.

Dryers eat up energy and the clothes that they dry. In addition, drying clothes on a line also reduces wrinkles so there is no need to iron. I have read about developers who claim to build energy-efficient homes but then the owners of those homes aren't allowed to use clotheslines. I am a bit baffled by the hypocrisy inherent in that regulation. I would include a clothesline with every energy-efficient house.

If you are able, hanging out the laundry is a peaceful and enjoyable chore, and it is neither difficult nor time-consuming. The birds will sing to you if you can spend 15 minutes helping to heal the earth. Who can forget Ben Franklin's wise words, "We must indeed all hang together."

Enjoy some time in the sun, the comfort of clothes dried outdoors, and help heal our planet. Give a line a try.

Sharon Kennelly, Madison