Save background checks for foreigners -- Bill Evans
Lat Saturday's letter to the editor "Future firearms weren't foreseen" wants background checks on Americans prior to allowing them to exercise a constitutional right of owning a firearm.

Future firearms weren't foreseen -- Edward Nowicki

Perhaps background checks are needed. How about background checks for the millions of illegal immigrants living in the United States? How about background checks for the foreign students in the United States? How about background checks for the millions who visit the United States each year?

Background checks should be used not on Americans, but non-Americans.

Bill Evans, Stoughton

