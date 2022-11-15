Sauk Creek trees help block wind -- Bruce McClellin

Madison's plan to remove thousands of trees in the forest within the Sauk Creek Greenway is controversial.
I have lived near the greenway for nine years. Many a time I have been beside the greenway to see and hear the wind blow hard within the thick, urban forest. What the trees felt, I did not. The trees absorbed and withstood most of the wind's force. Without the forest, my neighborhood would be a less habitable and more windswept place. The wildlife could be without a home. Children may have a less secure playground.
I'm not opposed to flood control as a concept or removing a few falling trees. What I am against is taking away essential neighborhood benefits to mainly achieve one other benefit. Grass planted along the drainage ditch that would displace the trees for flood control will never be tall enough or strong enough to protect my neighborhood from the wind.
Bruce McClellin, Madison