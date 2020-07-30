You have permission to edit this article.
Sauk County mask resistance is foolish -- Dave Wester
Sauk County mask resistance is foolish -- Dave Wester

Is Sauk County now clothing optional?

The Sauk County Board passed a resolution July 21 declaring it has no authority to require mask-wearing for health reasons. Pants have also been required for health reasons. If Sauk County cannot require masks, how can it require pants?

The current Republican-dominated Sauk County Board has yet to establish a reputation for brilliance in governing.

Local ordinances may vary. Cities such as Madison, Milwaukee, Superior, Whitewater, Racine and Green Bay in other counties require masks. Sauk County includes Baraboo, Devil’s Lake and Wisconsin Dells, which may require masks and pants.

Business people from Wisconsin Dells, a Trump-Republican hotbed, were strongly opposed to requiring masks. If you are planning a trip to the Dells area, you may want to leave your masks and pants at home, depending on local ordinances.

By the same reasoning, when you visit Helbach’s coffee shop in Middleton, which has been a self-declared mask-free zone, you may want to inquire about dropping your pants at the door.

The intent of this letter to the editor is not literal. It is meant to point out the folly of Helbach’s and the Sauk County Board’s decisions. Check with local authorities before removing your pants.

Dave Wester, Baraboo

