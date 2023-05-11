I am responding to the State Journal May 4 editorial, "Godlewski should leave voting alone," about our secretary of state, Sarah Godlewski. It stated she is "looking for something to do," having moved from her "do-little job" as state treasurer to her current position.

Let’s set the record straight. I know Godlewski well, and she is the last person in Wisconsin “looking for something to do.” She transformed the "do-little job" of treasurer to advocate on behalf of Wisconsinites investing $1.3 billion over 451 projects across the state ranging from public schools (including a special $5.25 million for remote learning access during the pandemic), a fund to help homeowners fix and stay in their homes, and climate initiatives, to name a few.

After ending her bid for U.S. Senate, she crossed our state mobilizing voters, especially on college campuses, to "get out the vote" for our recent Supreme Court election.

Yet the State Journal would prefer she "knock it off" instead of exploring what other secretaries of states such as Jocelyn Benson of Michigan and Katie Hobbs of Arizona did to ensure free and fair elections.

Stop the patronizing, sexist and disrespectful tone. It is beneath the level of serious journalism.

Debra Drewek, Verona

The Mendota Marsh collection