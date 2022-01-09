 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Sanfelippo wants to micromanage WEC -- John Hallinan
Every micromanager knows that they can always take credit when things go right, and blame others when things go bad.

All professionals including doctors, lawyers, engineers and even civil servants have to act according to a code of conduct that supersedes the dictates of their boss, and micromanagers hate it. That pretty well sums up the relationship between Rep. Joe Sanfelippo, R-New Berlin, and the Wisconsin Election Commission.

The founding principles of our country make it clear that “all men are created equal.” This means that every adult should be accorded the right to vote in free and fair elections, and this was what the Election Commission was trying to do in the middle of a pandemic.

Meanwhile, the GOP has been doing everything in its power to ensure that only their voters have access to the ballot box. Sanfelippo and the rest of the GOP Legislature don’t care about the rule of law, only the rules they like.

It’s useful to note that all the legal challenges to the election went nowhere, even with a state Supreme Court bought and paid for by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce.

John Hallinan, Stoughton

