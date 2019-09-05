Sunday's column "Push for gun control hypocritical, unwise," by state Rep. Sanfelippo, R-New Berlin, accused progressives with hypocrisy in the gun rights debate and used the same conservative dog whistles that Republicans always rely on.
President Richard Nixon's ran as the "law and order" presidential candidate in 1968. Ronald Reagan ran against "welfare queens." George H. W. Bush used images of a black parolee to scare white people. The Republican well needs fresh water.
The growing dismay with mass shootings does not ignore all aspects of the growing public health crisis that guns represent. Whether it is death by suicide, accident, domestic violence or crime -- the great common denominator in the United States is guns. The proliferation of mass shootings, however, is where attention is currently focused.
Sanfelippo's phrase "crime epidemic sweeping the urban centers of our state" means dark-skinned people and poor people, mainly in Milwaukee. These are pathetic diversionary tactics, just like increasingly blaming mass shootings on mental health and not guns. By that reasoning, we are the most mentally ill nation in the developed world.
Mark Condon, Madison