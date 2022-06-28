Sane Republicans must take back the GOP -- Neil Traubenberg

This is not an "all Republicans are bad" letter to the editor. This is a plea for the sane Republicans to instill back into their party a love of country over love of extremists.

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, sought to fraudulently and illegally submit an unauthorized slate of electors for the election. Michael Gableman has pursued a kangaroo court investigation that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, authorized after a tête-à-tête with the ex-president. That investigation has cost the taxpayers and has produced nothing.

Now, Gableman was fined for refusing to comply with a court order about public records requests. You can bet the taxpayers will be stuck with that bill, also. I would submit that failure to comply and contempt are outside the scope of his arrangement with the GOP and the Legislature and should not be reimbursed. The man is an embarrassment to the legal profession.

It's time wake up and stop being bamboozled. This is not an America first approach.

Neil Traubenberg, Sun Prairie