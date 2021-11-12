 Skip to main content

Sandhill cranes feel like neighbors-- Leora Weitzman
When I hear sandhill cranes, my heart lifts and I want to follow them clear into the sky. I know many others feel a bond with these ancient birds, whose population has only recently recovered after the investment of countless hours of research and creative husbandry. To many of us, cranes feel like kin.

Watching their body language, it’s easy to see they are social creatures with strong family relationships. Perhaps that, plus their near-human height and gait, is why they feel so much like neighbors. I see people foster cranes’ sense of safety by giving them a respectful berth as they and their little ones walk our neighborhoods.

To legalize hunting them would betray the trust we’ve cultivated. After so many years of gentle treatment, they have no reason to expect to be shot at. Hunting cranes would impoverish the hiking and birding experiences of those of us who intentionally walk where cranes are likely to be. It would traumatize and threaten the families of the individuals shot, and risk wasting the restoration work that’s been done. It would also risk the deaths of endangered whooping cranes mistaken for sandhills.

Please protect these feathered neighbors by not legalizing a crane hunt.

Leora Weitzman, Middleton

