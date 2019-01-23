I have been a fan of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and supported him in the Democratic presidential primary in 2016. But I don’t understand the fixation with him among some current supporters as the sole standard-bearer of the progressive movement.
In a recent article in the Wisconsin State Journal on the allegations of sexual harassment of women by male staffers in the 2016 Sanders campaign, Rose-Ann DeMoro, a former executive director of National Nurses United, remarked that if Sanders does not enter the 2020 presidential race, "The passion in [the Sanders] base goes away. … It doesn’t go to someone else."
But hasn’t DeMoro heard of U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who is every bit as progressive as Sanders, every bit as passionate, every bit as intelligent, and full of innovative ideas for addressing the all-important problems of economic inequality and political corruption that plague our nation. For starters, I would urge Sanders supporters and others to take a look at two pieces of legislation that Sen. Warren has sponsored: the Accountable Capitalism Act and the Public Corruption and Integrity Act.
Warren may not become the Democratic nominee for president in 2020, but don't be concerned if Sanders does not run.
Ron Berger, McFarland