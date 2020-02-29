Sanders must grow up or drop out — Allen Knop

After watching recent Democratic debates, I found Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., most interesting. He's spent more than 25 years in Congress where he bragged about being an independent, but when he wanted to run for president in 2016 he suddenly became a Democrat.
One would assume that after decades as a politician he would understand the rules of the game when he entered the race. But as it became apparent he would probably lose in 2016, he started to whine about the rules being unfair to him. He complained and stirred his supporters so that many of them dropped out and did not support Hillary Clinton.
With at least seven Democrats still in the running, there appears to be a good chance that no candidate will come to Milwaukee with the nomination in hand. Sanders is already complaining about the rules being unfair.
My advice to Sanders: Grow up or shut up and drop out.
Allen Knop, Madison