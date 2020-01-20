Sanders must be the 2020 nominee -- Max Puchalsky

If Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is not the Democratic nominee, the party will face a widespread boycott and lose the 2020 general election.
Between the Democratic National Committee's interference in the 2016 primary, the onslaught of negative media coverage, and the divisive accusations of sexism in the 2020 primary, Sanders’ supporters are increasingly saying they are fed up and vast swaths of them will stay home on election day if he does not become the nominee.
Likewise, his highly motivated base of volunteers and small donors -- the largest of all the 2020 candidates -- will give no quarter to any of the other Democrats should Sanders not prevail in the primary.
There are valid criticisms to be made of Sen. Sanders. But regardless of whether you find his policy agenda too ambitious, his Brooklyn mannerisms too abrasive, or simply do not want another old, white man in the White House, in 2020 -- we must vote for Sanders in the primary election.
Why?
Because if Sanders doesn’t win, millions of people will boycott the national electoral process and abandon the Democratic Party, thus handing President Donald Trump another four years and ensuring our inexorable slide towards political and environmental breakdown.
Max Puchalsky, Madison