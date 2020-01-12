Sanders must back Democratic candidate — Karen Wagner
In the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by around 3 million votes. She lost the Electoral College.

I always felt that she could have been better helped by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont. Other former candidates seem to encourage their loyalists to vote for her. Sen. Sanders' help was deafening by its absence. I wish he had insisted that his supporters vote for her. I fear he will do the same again in the 2020 election. 

Our nation cannot survive another four years of President Donald Trump. We may be fortunate to survive even one more year of a Trump presidency without another world war. 

We need a second chance to restore our nation to what we had before this self-centered and mindless man took office. If Republicans don't have the guts to stand up against him, the voters must.  

If Sanders is not the Democratic nominee, he must implore his supporters to "Vote blue, no matter who!"

The future of our nation and its people depends on a Democratic president being elected in 2020.

Karen Wagner, Wautoma

