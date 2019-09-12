The biggest head-scratcher of the 2020 presidential campaign is that Bernie Sanders still has the gall to run.
If he were the nominee, the Republicans would think they'd died and gone to heaven. So would the Russians. He is by temperament and preference a divider. When the Democratic/progressive vote is split, Republicans win. Every single time.
Sanders poisoned the well for Hillary Clinton in 2016, often with false and even defamatory claims. He's achieved disturbingly little in his own long career, and is one of the more obvious wastes of space in Congress.
Donald Trump is our president because Sanders convinced idealistic voters they were too pure to vote for "the lesser of two evils." This ignores the wisest rules for voting: Don't vote for the demagogue. Don't vote in a way that helps the demagogue. If you vote third party, or don't vote at all, you are helping the demagogue. We have Trump to prove it.
That is the hard, painful lesson we learned in 2016. Please, never again.
Margaret Benbow, Madison