Sanders has good legislative record -- John Birkholz

The State Journal's editorial on Feb. 26 "It's not just the 's' word voters dislike" is misleading. It suggests U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., doesn't work well in Congress.
A quick search of the congressional record shows Bernie Sanders has sponsored or cosponsored more than 7,100 bills, was the primary sponsor of seven bills that were enacted (which is actually pretty good), and was known as the "amendment king" for a 12-year span when Republicans controlled Congress. He's one of the more productive members of Congress, in other words.
He also worked well across the aisle because his mayoral record in Burlington, Vermont, shows major legislative accomplishments. It would be nice of the State Journal to tell the full story.
John Birkholz, Madison