Sanders and Trump are dividing us -- Terry Jones

The bases of President Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., have a lot in common.
Besides both being swept up in populist movements, they are equally frustrated with the status quo. To them, the status quo dictates that you work harder and get further behind. Both President Trump and Sen. Sanders provide their bases someone to blame for their frustration. Sanders rages against corporate America and the uber-rich, while Trump fans the flames of nationalism, blaming immigrants and foreign countries.
Why are we frustrated? It's because of our loss of disposable income for savings, education, a boat or whatever. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, from 2010 to 2016 the lower- and middle-classes received a 5% and 6% wage increase, respectively. According to Pew research, over the same time period individual health care cost increased a whopping 23%.
Both of these populist flame throwers claim they have a health care plan that will solve everything. Trump is still keeping his secret, and Bernie’s plan is "Medicare for All" and the rich will pay for it. (Sound familiar?)
These two champions of the common man have successfully divided our nation against itself. Are we so blinded with misplaced anger and hate that we can’t see we all have the same American Dream?
