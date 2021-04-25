Sanctuary pledge demonizes police -- Earl Kielley

On April 20, an organization called Freedom Inc. launched a Black sanctuary pledge for the Madison Public Schools.
The pledge asks teachers to promises to "stand as an advocate and witness for students and parents threatened by any law enforcement agency" and "not to call police on children." Among the ridiculous requests is to not call police on children with disabilities. Also, not to call police on children for fights.
What statistical data shows a need for teachers to sign a pledge supporting such nonsense? What is the proven statistical data that establishes the irrefutable need for such an effort? Why would the superintendent of schools allow this effort without any solid basis for doing so?
This reckless initiative absent any data demonstrating a need for pledges by teachers to do this is irrational. It demonizes the Madison Police Department because of generalized statements unsupported with legitimate data to implement such an effort. For example, are there complaints or proof that children with disabilities have received unfair treatment by the Madison police? This unfairly demonizes our police force and should stop immediately.