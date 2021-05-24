Sanctuary cases affect rule of law -- Scott Lauder

The article in Friday’s State Journal "Second Amendment sanctuaries face court test" discusses the lawsuit against a voter-approved ordinance making a county in Oregon a “Second Amendment sanctuary.”
The ordinance directs law enforcement not to enforce any state or federal gun laws. It also carries penalties for not complying with the ordinance. The suit is based on the federalism premise that state laws supersede local laws, and federal laws supersede state laws, whenever a direct conflict arises. The plaintiffs want the Second Amendment sanctuary law overturned.
These Second Amendment sanctuary laws are similar to sanctuary city and state laws passed around the country to protect undocumented immigrants. Most order local or state law enforcement not to cooperate with federal U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement cases.
If the plaintiffs in the Oregon case are successful in getting the court to overturn a local ordinance because it conflicts with state and federal gun laws, will the case be used to nullify sanctuary city and state laws? If the plaintiffs are unsuccessful, what is the impact on state and federal mandates that can be ignored simply by passing a local ordinance?
Scott Lauder, Webster