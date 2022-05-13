Samuel Alito's view of rights is wrong -- Stacy Anderson

Right-wing extremists on the U.S. Supreme Court, in legislatures and other positions of power want control over the reproductive health of all women and girls.

Most of these decision-makers are white, male, economically privileged and certain that nature, God or their personal belief system puts them in a superior position to those who possess ovaries and a uterus.

Justice Samuel Alito's draft opinion says no constitutional right exists unless it specifically appears in the text of the Constitution or has historical roots going back to the founding of America. And since women, Blacks and Native Americans hardly qualified as full-fledged humans back in the day, they certainly weren't considered worthy of full constitutional rights, then or now.

We've been down this road before when in 2013 the court gutted the Voting Rights Act because apparently racial equality had advanced to such a degree that federal protection under the law was no longer required. Ask a Black person how that's worked out for them.

Women continue to struggle for equality on every level. That's real. Alito's opinion on what and who is eligible for constitutional protection is abominable and should absolutely not stand.

Stacy Anderson, Madison