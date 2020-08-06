You have permission to edit this article.
Samba Baldeh will make positive change in state Assembly -- Chris Jimieson
Since my wife and I adopted our son from Ethiopia in 2009, my family has had the opportunity to meet many different people through the African Association of Madison.

One of those connections is Samba Baldeh. We built a connection with our similar interests to improve our local community, but also with our shared aspirations to make impact on the global scale.

On May 24, 2019, our connection grew closer when he asked me to travel to his home country, The Gambia, in June 2019. Samba worked to obtain a grant through the United Nations Development Program to help pay for my travel as a local “solid waste expert.”

Our goal was to help Madison’s sister city, Kanifing, with taking next steps to build a comprehensive solid waste management program because the community is struggling with a 45-acre dumpsite in the heart of the city.

Since then, I have worked very closely with Baldeh, other local experts and leaders in Kanifing on this global project. Baldeh has earned my strongest admiration for his character and desire to make positive change both locally and globally. We need leaders such as Baldeh now more than ever in the Wisconsin Assembly.

Chris Jimieson, Fitchburg

