The Salvation Army on East Washington Avenue in Madison needs to expand. Single women and families often are turned away. Bad actors show up to prey on them. The solution is to have more beds for the people who need them.
Some property owners have showed up to public input meetings to demand the removal of the entire facility. That option is not on the table. Nevertheless, they were given an opportunity to voice their concerns. They were handed a microphone, and they literally shouted about how they weren't being listened to. No one could avoid hearing them. It's a shame they didn't show up with constructive criticism.
The Salvation Army will stay right where it is if the expansion is shot down. It will continue to be inadequate. All of the current problems with police calls and petty theft will get worse. Splitting the facility and spreading it across the city will create several inadequate facilities. It is far easier to keep bad actors away from one set of doors. It takes less staff and uses resources better.
I want to see shelter space for whole families so fathers don't have to split off and go to the Beacon.
Anthony Brylski, Madison