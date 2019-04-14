Regarding Wednesday's State Journal editorial, "Don’t stall fix to crumbling state roads": It's too bad the people who are suppose to be running the show down in Madison don't use a little common sense to fix our roads. The politicians talk about it a lot and come back with the same old answers that have not worked.
A possible solution I have presented to a couple of my representatives from the Portage area is to raise the state sales tax by 1%. This would be used solely for the repair and maintenance of our state roads. This 1% could not be used for any other purpose.
Why should the drivers be the only ones to pay for maintenance? Shouldn't everyone pay to repair our roads? Some people may not have a driver's license, but they use the roads. I don't think a 1% increase is going to break anyone. Do you? I myself would rather pay 1% more in sales tax than 8 cents in gas taxes.
Robert G. "Bob" Beahm, Portage