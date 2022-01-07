 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Safety net can fix our labor shortage -- Mark Quinn
Safety net can fix our labor shortage -- Mark Quinn

Why can Wisconsin not retain or increase its labor force?

Our issues with labor have been long standing, predating the COVID pandemic. We have an older population with retirements being hastened for safety from the pandemic. We have continual "brain drain" with too many of our university graduates leaving our state after graduation, or other young technically-trained people simply leaving Wisconsin. Hiring, training and keeping employees seems to be an ongoing problem.

But beyond better pay and bonuses, employers and governmental leaders must look deeper at why Wisconsin cannot get a firmer footing on this labor issue. It needs to be examined why in general Western Europe does not seem to have these same issues.

Our state and country need to have a built-in safety net for employees. Then the only considerations when choosing a job would be if a worker likes the job and it pays right. Health, retirement and child care should be provided by the government. Then the state might be agreeable to young people who do not want a authoritarian Legislature.

Mark Quinn, Madison

