Regarding the article “Safety concerns spur changes in the woods” about the Madison School District removing stumps and hand-made benches from schoolyards, I understand the need to keep children safe. But life is full of splinters.

The kids need to learn to be careful when handling tree stumps and sitting on wood benches. Some benches can tip over if you don’t sit on them gently. I’ve sat on a lot of Leopold benches in my life, and I have yet to have one tip over. If I thought it might tip, I tested it first. What’s next? Spraying insecticides to kill the bugs so they don’t get bit by a mosquito or tick? Or frightened by a spider?

My sons grew up playing in the woods, jumping off logs, making forts and playing with spiders. If they got a splinter, we pulled it out and sent them back to have fun. How about instead of removing the wood from the woods, we give the kids some gloves.

Steven Oakeson, Evansville