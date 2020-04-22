'Safer at home' is hurting most of us -- Andy Cardinal
0 comments

'Safer at home' is hurting most of us -- Andy Cardinal

  • 0

It seems the only people who are not disturbed by the "safer at home" order from Gov. Tony Evers are:

  • Government employees, because they are still "working."
  • Those receiving a payment of any kind from the government.
  • The rich.

The rest have no job and no income due to the economic shutdown and are screwed.

Andy Cardinal, Cottage Grove

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics