'Safer at home' is hurting most of us -- Andy Cardinal

It seems the only people who are not disturbed by the "safer at home" order from Gov. Tony Evers are:
- Government employees, because they are still "working."
- Those receiving a payment of any kind from the government.
- The rich.
The rest have no job and no income due to the economic shutdown and are screwed.
Andy Cardinal, Cottage Grove
