Safe practices aren't an imposition -- Susan Schlub

When America became involved in the world wars, Americans came together to sacrifice for the war effort. Rationing of gas, meat, sugar, rubber and metals were common. During the 1918 flu pandemic, many Americans wore face coverings, closed businesses, schools and churches.
Note that 120 years later, freedom of religion is still going strong. We need to be so thankful to those Americans for their grit, their sacrifice.
I am also thankful that the Americans of today were not back in that time period. Any comparison between the two Americans would show how pathetic we have become. Even more so, how pathetic politicians are. They have gone to court to strike down basic health standards to protect the people they represent in this crisis just because they do not believe in the deadliness of COVID-19.
Wearing a mask and (in Wisconsin) keeping a cow's length apart should not be an imposition.
Susan Schlub, Mount Horeb
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.