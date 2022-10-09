 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sadly, the Paul Chryst era has come to an end -- Susan Kennedy

Gut-wrenching mixed emotions flooded over me as I heard the news about Paul Chryst’s end as the UW-Madison football coach.

I felt as though someone died because it was so sudden and final. I admit to nagging thoughts that he could be fired if the UW program did not improve, likely happening at the end of the season.

Why am I struggling? Chryst is purebred Wisconsin, exhibiting the Midwest down-home qualities fans love with stellar integrity. Chryst scores a 10 on the likability chart for me and many fans. An era has come to an abrupt halt.

Then my rational brain kicked in. As a former season ticket holder for years, I know the chain consisting of fans in the seats and revenue leading to quality recruitment, which makes for a quality program. Break one link in that chain and weakness follows. Bad memories of another fired UW coach resurface after a painful lack of fans in the seats.

I don’t have the answers. I do know cynicism has no place here as we wish Chryst, the players and interim coach Jim Leonhard our very best.

Susan Kennedy, Fitchburg

