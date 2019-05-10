I worked at and took care of the building at 417 State St. It was home to the Sacred Feather for over 30 years.
When the Badame family bought the building, it was the Ethel Woods Intimate Apparel and in rough shape. We wanted to return it to its 19th century glory. We researched what the buildings and architecture looked like at that time, viewing photos of the original building from the 1800s.
I cleaned the Milwaukee "Cream City" bricks by hand. I repainted the facade with colors to highlight its style, and almost every year the natural redwood windows were cleaned and re-oiled.
The damage that was done to the bricks and mortar and the natural redwood is probably not reversible and certainly degrading to the history of the building.
The Sacred Feather building used to be included on the walking tour of the architecture of State Street. It will probably now be included on how you damage and degrade the last setback house on State Street.
We all have now witnessed the first nails being placed in the coffin of that wonderful historic building.
Charlie Rogers, Cottage Grove